Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Drunk driver pleads guilty to manslaughter

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Zachary Peterson has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a Lubbock teenager in 2021.

Police say Peterson was driving near 82nd and Quaker when he struck and killed 19-year-old William Wallace. Peterson told police he had been drinking at the time of the wreck. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

His license will also be suspended for a year, and he must use a car breathalyzer for five years.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.
Anton hires Red Raider Brian Duncan to coach Bulldogs Football

Latest News

A drunk driver pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday after a Lubbock County crash in 2018...
Drunk driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 crash
Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was...
Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school
The Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex opened to students Aug. 17.
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex now open, offering hands-on experience in ag industries
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure