Drunk driver pleads guilty to manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Zachary Peterson has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a Lubbock teenager in 2021.

Police say Peterson was driving near 82nd and Quaker when he struck and killed 19-year-old William Wallace. Peterson told police he had been drinking at the time of the wreck. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

His license will also be suspended for a year, and he must use a car breathalyzer for five years.

