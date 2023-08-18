Community Coverage Tour
Friday morning top stories: Littlefield man facing charges after BB gun scare near primary school

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested near Littlefield primary school

Suspect accused of shooting three Harris County deputies, US marshal now in custody

Maui emergency official resigns

