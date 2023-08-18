Friday morning top stories: Littlefield man facing charges after BB gun scare near primary school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested near Littlefield primary school

A Littlefield man is facing charges after police say he caused a gun scare at a primary school

Officers arrested Christopher Morales after finding him carrying a BB gun that looked like a rifle

Full story here: Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

Suspect accused of shooting three Harris County deputies, US marshal now in custody

Terran Green surrendered to police after a five hour standoff at a home in Humble

Police say he shot a deputy Wednesday during a traffic stop in Houston

Details here: MANHUNT OVER: Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County captured

Maui emergency official resigns

The head of Maui’s emergency management agency resigned yesterday after criticism for not using sirens to warn people about wildfires

Herman Andaya said the tsunami sirens would have made people run into the flames

Read more here: Head of Maui emergency management resigns; death toll for Hawaii wildfires remains at 111

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.