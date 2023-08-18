Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was seen walking near Littlefield Primary School with a long rifle.

The rifle turned out to be a .177 caliber BB gun, but Morales has been charged with terroristic threat and disorderly conduct, upgraded to a 3rd degree felony because school was put on hold and students were not allowed to dismiss as police conducted a search of the area.

Morales was found in the 200 block of S. Westside Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police saw him holding a long rifle with a black barrel and wooden stock. They say the rifle had no orange markers. Morales discarded the rifle on the ground when confronted by police.

Police say, “Due to Mr. Morales’s actions, school dismissal was interrupted, preventing students from being released at the regular time, and preventing buses from continuing on their routine routes. His actions caused fear of injury or death to the members of the community in the area of the school.”

