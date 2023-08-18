Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Local group starting petition to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock

The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.
The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.(Quinn Gorham)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of Lubbock citizens has started a petition to legalize marijuana possession.

The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.

In 2019, Texas passed House Bill 1325, legalizing the production, manufacturing and sale of hemp. However, the legalization of marijuana is still heavily debated.

Freedom Act Lubbock released the following statement:

An initiating committee of local citizens has filed paperwork this morning with the City Secretary’s office in Lubbock with the goal of decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession for adults within city limits.

If the required number of signatures are collected from registered voters within the 60 day time limit set by the City, the proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession in amounts of 4 ounces or less would go before the City Council for a vote.

In the event that the City Council votes the proposed ordinance down, the same initiating committee will have the option to put the issue on a ballot for registered voters in Lubbock to vote on.

At least six other cities in Texas have recently gone through this same process, with their citizens voting overwhelmingly in favor of decriminalizing marijuana within their borders.

Citizens of Lubbock who are interested in signing the petition or those who would like to volunteer to help with signature collection efforts are encouraged to visit freedomactlubbock.org, or contact Freedom Act Lubbock on Facebook and Instagram.

There will also be an official kick-off rally held to collect petition signatures on Saturday, August 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at Wagner Park located at 26th & Elgin Ave.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure
Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was...
Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

Latest News

A local boutique in Plainview has burned down after a fire Thursday night.
Thursday night fire burns down Plainview boutique
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in South...
LFR responds to house fire in South Lubbock Friday morning
Dr. David Edwards, in Family Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
College students turning to caffeine to fight sleep deprivation