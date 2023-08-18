Local group starting petition to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of Lubbock citizens has started a petition to legalize marijuana possession.

The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.

In 2019, Texas passed House Bill 1325, legalizing the production, manufacturing and sale of hemp. However, the legalization of marijuana is still heavily debated.

Freedom Act Lubbock released the following statement:

An initiating committee of local citizens has filed paperwork this morning with the City Secretary’s office in Lubbock with the goal of decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession for adults within city limits.

If the required number of signatures are collected from registered voters within the 60 day time limit set by the City, the proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession in amounts of 4 ounces or less would go before the City Council for a vote.

In the event that the City Council votes the proposed ordinance down, the same initiating committee will have the option to put the issue on a ballot for registered voters in Lubbock to vote on.

At least six other cities in Texas have recently gone through this same process, with their citizens voting overwhelmingly in favor of decriminalizing marijuana within their borders.

Citizens of Lubbock who are interested in signing the petition or those who would like to volunteer to help with signature collection efforts are encouraged to visit freedomactlubbock.org, or contact Freedom Act Lubbock on Facebook and Instagram.

There will also be an official kick-off rally held to collect petition signatures on Saturday, August 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at Wagner Park located at 26th & Elgin Ave.

