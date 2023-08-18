Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock robbery last month.

On July 23, Lubbock police were called to reports of a robbery in the 3400 block of Ave. Q.

Investigators say it appears a Black male went into a convenience stormed armed with a knife and demanded money from the cash register then ran from the scene.

He’s described about 5′08″ and about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

