Lubbock police restructure leadership team assignments

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is pleased to announce the following changes to its bureau level reporting structure and division level leadership assignments effective August 26th, 2023:

  • The Administration Support Division, which consist of the Information Support Unit, Records Unit, and the Communications Unit, will be retitled as the Operation Support Division
  • The Operation Support Division, and all of its existing units will shift to the Investigations Bureau, and report to the Investigations Bureau Assistant Chief

The reason for this change is to allow for a shift in administrative duties and oversight of these elements, as well as provide the opportunity for the Administration Bureau Assistant Chief to focus on a number of critical, multimillion dollar capital improvement projects. These projects include:

  • Completion of Police Headquarters facility
  • Completion of the Property & Evidence and Forensic Investigations facility
  • Full implementation of the new Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System for the police department
  • Evaluation, contract negotiation and implementation of a new body worn, in-car and interview room camera system.  To include the move to an unlimited “cloud storage” platform, an upgrade to the department’s less-lethal “TASER” device and implementation of virtual de-escalation training capabilities
  • To begin initial assessment and blocking for the future needs of a state of the art academy and training facility

Additionally, all members currently holding the interchangeable rank and title of Deputy Chief and/or Captain, will be recognized and carry the title of Deputy Chief moving forward.  The reason for this change is to ensure all personnel at the Division Commander rank, are all viewed as equal in status and authority throughout the department.

Finally, after almost three years in their current assignments, multiple deputy chiefs will be taking on new division chiefs’ roles. This rotation of assignments provides an opportunity for personal and professional growth of the individual commander, as well as a new experience, perspective, and a fresh set of eyes on how each element of this department works toward the common goals of the department.  New assignments are listed below:

  • Deputy Chief Leath McClure   - transfer to - East Patrol Division Station
  • Deputy Chief Jeanelle Wadkins - transfer to - South Patrol Division Station
  • Deputy Chief Joshua Crouch   - transfer to - Criminal Investigations Division
  • Deputy Chief Jason Skrabanek - transfer to - Special Operations Division
  • Deputy Chief Jon Tutino - transfer to  - Operations Support Division

These changes all serve a valuable purpose for the growth and sustainability of the Lubbock Police Department’s leadership team.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

