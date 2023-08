LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a bicycle rider is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 62nd and Frankford Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

CORRECTION: Initial reports indicated a child was injured, but police say the rider was an adult.

