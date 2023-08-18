Pigskin Preview: Clovis Wildcats

Community Coverage Tour
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - The Clovis Wildcats went 3-7 last season, but Head Coach Andrew McCraw sees improvement coming in his second season.

He says they will run the ball. They are an option football team.

The kids are excited. They went 3-1 in District last season and hope to battle for the Title.

Clovis wants to get better and improve and get back to the playoffs.

The Wildcats open the season tonight hosting Hobbs.

