Pigskin Preview: Lovington Wildcats

LOVINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Lovington Wildcats went 5-7 last season making the State Semifinals.

Head Coach Anthony Gonzales says that’s not where Lovington wants to be.

The Wildcats are hungry to earn their 20th State Championship in New Mexico.

Six offensive and five defensive starters are back.

Lovington has blue turf on their field thanks to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

The Wildcats have a tough non-District schedule which includes games with Seminole and Denver City.

