Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - After an 0-10 season, the Slaton Tigers roar into 2023 with a new Head Coach as Clint Conkin comes in from Clarendon.

Slaton ground and pound the ball and use their team speed.

Having lost 12 straight games, Coach Conkin is working to change the culture as the kids have bought in.

The Slaton JV went 10-0 so there’s plenty of excitement to restore the roar of the Tigers.

