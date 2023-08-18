South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program is back now through the end of the 2023-24 school year.
One in four children on the South Plains faces food insecurity. Below are locations where children can go to get food with no questions asked:
The food bank serves 19 counties across the South Plains. For more information visit https://www.spfb.org/.
