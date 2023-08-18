Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program is back now through the end of the 2023-24 school year.

One in four children on the South Plains faces food insecurity. Below are locations where children can go to get food with no questions asked:

The South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program is back now through the end of the...
The South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding program is back now through the end of the 2023-24 school year.(South Plains Food Bank)

The food bank serves 19 counties across the South Plains. For more information visit https://www.spfb.org/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure
Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was...
Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

Latest News

Noon Notebook: SPFB children's feeding is back for the school year
‘Vine to Wine’ event to be hosted at local vineyard
Texas House Bill 3 requires changes to security in schools.
Area school takes ‘additional step’ for safety, others keeping teachers armed
Head to Ropesville Saturday, August 19, for the 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest!
Ropesville to host 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest