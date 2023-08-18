Thursday night fire burns down Plainview boutique

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A local boutique in Plainview has burned down after a fire Thursday night.

Around 9:14 p.m., the Plainview Fire Department responded to a fire inside a building near E. 6th Street and Ash. The fire was put out and no one was injured. However, the building is a total loss. Special Moments Boutique is the listed business at the address.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Plainview’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

Plainview officials say 6th Street between Broadway and Ash is temporarily closed while utility crews work to make sure gas and power lines are intact.

Fire departments from Hale Center, Tulia and Halfway were also called to assist.

