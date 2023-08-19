Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Snyder Tigers

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 4-7 playoff season, the Snyder Tigers roar into 2023 looking to make a move upward.

Nine starters are back on both sides of the ball and Head Coach Wes Wood is excited to see what his team can do with their tough schedule.

Coach Wood isn’t setting any of the usual goals. He wants his guys to be the best version of themselves that they can be each week.

Snyder will never back down and is ready to battle.

