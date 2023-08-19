Slight chance of rain by Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I love talking about the weather across the South Plains of Texas and Eastern New Mexico. We have the potential to see all sorts of winter weather, and while we may not see a lot, it’s incredibly challenging to predict. Early spring may bring us wind, but when it isn’t blowing, it’s great. Severe Weather Season can be stressful, exhilarating, and worrisome, all at the same time. Fall stands for Football, need I say more.

But then there’s summer. There’s only so many ways we can say it’s going to be hot and dry. So, when it gets to be August, and we start noticing the subtle things that can bring about changes in the long run as seasons gradually shift, and that’s what we’re starting to see. The things that tell us Fall is coming. It all starts with the tropics.

This next week is more of the same. Even with the outside chance of rain in our south, it’s still going to be hot and dry, with hopefully fewer 100-degree readings. (KCBD Graphic)

While we are likely not going to see any moisture from it, Hurricane Hilary is punching above her weight class in the Pacific. Hopefully, everyone that might be affected by the storm and its flooding ends up ok, but all it would take is for the ridge to shift, and we’d get some of that moisture. That may not happen this storm, but we’ll watch the next if it happens because the ridge is starting to move a bit. Most of Lubbock’s record rainfall have come from Pacific tropical system remnants, not Gulf of Mexico.

Then there is the Gulf; a tropical disturbance looks to get caught up in our ridge of high pressure. That actually might give us some cloud cover and a slight chance of rain by Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly our Southern areas. It won’t be a crazy amount if we’re lucky enough to see something, but it’s worth mentioning.

But as more tropical systems form and as more disturbances swing across, and really, as the northern pole regions cool and move the jet stream, we’ll start to see a shift. Eventually, we’ll see fewer 100-degree days, then fewer 90-degree days, and so on. Because it always happens. 2023 will be no different even with the hot summer. So just hang on a little longer, because...

