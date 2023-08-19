Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Slight chance of rain by Tuesday, Wednesday

By Adam Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I love talking about the weather across the South Plains of Texas and Eastern New Mexico. We have the potential to see all sorts of winter weather, and while we may not see a lot, it’s incredibly challenging to predict. Early spring may bring us wind, but when it isn’t blowing, it’s great. Severe Weather Season can be stressful, exhilarating, and worrisome, all at the same time. Fall stands for Football, need I say more.

But then there’s summer. There’s only so many ways we can say it’s going to be hot and dry. So, when it gets to be August, and we start noticing the subtle things that can bring about changes in the long run as seasons gradually shift, and that’s what we’re starting to see. The things that tell us Fall is coming. It all starts with the tropics.

This next week is more of the same. Even with the outside chance of rain in our south, it’s...
This next week is more of the same. Even with the outside chance of rain in our south, it’s still going to be hot and dry, with hopefully fewer 100-degree readings.(KCBD Graphic)

While we are likely not going to see any moisture from it, Hurricane Hilary is punching above her weight class in the Pacific. Hopefully, everyone that might be affected by the storm and its flooding ends up ok, but all it would take is for the ridge to shift, and we’d get some of that moisture. That may not happen this storm, but we’ll watch the next if it happens because the ridge is starting to move a bit. Most of Lubbock’s record rainfall have come from Pacific tropical system remnants, not Gulf of Mexico.

Then there is the Gulf; a tropical disturbance looks to get caught up in our ridge of high pressure. That actually might give us some cloud cover and a slight chance of rain by Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly our Southern areas. It won’t be a crazy amount if we’re lucky enough to see something, but it’s worth mentioning.

But as more tropical systems form and as more disturbances swing across, and really, as the northern pole regions cool and move the jet stream, we’ll start to see a shift. Eventually, we’ll see fewer 100-degree days, then fewer 90-degree days, and so on. Because it always happens. 2023 will be no different even with the hot summer. So just hang on a little longer, because...

This next week is more of the same. Even with the outside chance of rain in our south, it’s still going to be hot and dry, with hopefully fewer 100-degree readings.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford
A local boutique in Plainview has burned down after a fire Thursday night.
Thursday night fire burns down Plainview boutique
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock robbery...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.
Local group starting petition to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock
One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in South...
LFR responds to house fire in South Lubbock Friday morning

Latest News

On this First Alert Weather Day, afternoon temps climbed as high as 109 degrees in areas along...
Afternoon temps hit 109 on Friday
Heat Advisory Today
FAWD- Extreme heat across the South Plains
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Aug. 18
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Aug. 18