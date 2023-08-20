Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Dog killed in early morning fire in 2300 block of Ave. U

A dog has died but no people were injured in a structure fire in the 2300 block of Avenue U.
A dog has died but no people were injured in a structure fire in the 2300 block of Avenue U.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A dog has died but no people were injured in a structure fire in the 2300 block of Avenue U.

Lubbock Fire Rescue got the call at 5:45 a.m. and found a small duplex with fire coming from the windows. Crews were quickly able to search the structure and “knock down the fire.”

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of this fire.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigators are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at 29th Drive and Slide...
1 seriously injured after collision with sign at 29th Dr. & Slide Rd.
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 18
Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Freedom Act Lubbock collecting signatures to decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Scurry County on Sunday morning.
1 killed in Scurry County crash on Sunday morning
LPD investigators are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at 29th Drive and Slide...
1 seriously injured after collision with sign at 29th Dr. & Slide Rd.
Community coming together for Black Business Expo
KCBD Weather 6 for Saturday, Aug. 19