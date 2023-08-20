Dog killed in early morning fire in 2300 block of Ave. U

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A dog has died but no people were injured in a structure fire in the 2300 block of Avenue U.

Lubbock Fire Rescue got the call at 5:45 a.m. and found a small duplex with fire coming from the windows. Crews were quickly able to search the structure and “knock down the fire.”

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of this fire.

