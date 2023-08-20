Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed

Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of interest, in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who was found deceased by her father on Aug. 12.(Pasadena Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement Saturday that since then, investigators were able to obtain additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and they arrested him in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Police said the suspect will be charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

According to KHOU-TV, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said investigators interviewed and collected DNA from Gracia-Rodriguez the day Maria Gonzalez’s body was found, but said he wasn’t on their radar at the time.

The Gonzales family released a statement thanking Pasadena and Louisiana police for arresting the suspect.

“May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter,” the statement said.

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO GONZALEZ, CNN)

Police have said that Maria Gonzalez had been home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, who had just gone to work. He told KHOU that he told his daughter not to answer the door. Maria Gonzalez said she wouldn’t and would stay in her bed. But she didn’t answer his subsequent calls.

So Carmelo Gonzalez asked his brother and sister-in-law, who live in the same apartment complex, to check on his daughter, police said Tuesday. They found the front door unlocked and things out of place when they went inside. But they did not find her.

When Carmelo Gonzalez returned home, he searched the apartment and found his daughter underneath her bed, wrapped in a trash bag and placed inside a laundry basket. Police said the girl had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford
A local boutique in Plainview has burned down after a fire Thursday night.
Thursday night fire burns down Plainview boutique
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock robbery...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
The petition aims to decriminalize possessing four ounces or less of the drug.
Local group starting petition to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock

Latest News

The cases involved the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in...
GRAPHIC: Tenn. DA dismisses dozens of cases worked by officers charged in Nichols' death
The allies agreed to expand security and economic ties at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp...
Chinese tensions loom over Biden's historic 3-way summit with Asian allies
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates...
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded again to Category 1 as Mexico and California brace for impact