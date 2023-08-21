Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee, police say

Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a...
Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a police chase through Tennessee.
By Daniel Smithson, Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – New details have been released after authorities said they found a woman’s body inside a man’s vehicle following a multi-county chase through middle Tennessee.

The pursuit began on Interstate 40 near mile marker 243 in Wilson County following an issued Be On the Look Out on Saturday morning. The BOLO was issued because the suspect, identified as Lance Miller, had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest.

The chase was eventually ended early Saturday by Cheatham County officers, with the use of spike strips. Police said were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

It turned out Miller was also involved in alleged murder and kidnapping, according to Cincinnati police. After the chase was ended by Cheatham County deputies, authorities found the body of a 36-year-old woman inside Miller’s car. The woman was a victim of a crime in Cincinnati, authorities said.

Cincinnati police said they responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they said found evidence of a shooting and kidnapping.

Police said they believe the woman, identified in court documents as Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, was taken by Miller and held against her will before she was shot and killed.

Miller is currently held in a Tennessee jail on charges of murder and kidnapping. It’s not clear when he will be extradited to the Hamilton County, Ohio jail, WXIX reported.

The kidnapping and homicide remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXIX contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Scurry County on Sunday morning.
DPS identifies Port Arthur man killed in Scurry County crash
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico
LPD investigators are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at 29th Drive and Slide...
1 seriously injured after collision with sign at 29th Dr. & Slide Rd.
Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford

Latest News

Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6
A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and...
‘Barbie’ for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
A drunk driver pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday after a Lubbock County crash in 2018...
Drunk driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 crash
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison