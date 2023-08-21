End Zone Team of the Week: Hobbs Eagles

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - The Hobbs Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week! The Eagles began the 2023 season Friday at Clovis for the annual “The Rebel” game.

Hobbs entering the season as the No. 6 team in 6A and they showed it on the road in Clovis, NM. The Eagles soared to a 41-13 win to hoist “The Rebel” trophy for the third year in a row!

Head Coach Ken Stevens is more than pleased with his team’s performance, but knows the season is lengthy and is ready for another long and successful season.

The Eagles will play at Artesia on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

