Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Team of the Week: Hobbs Eagles

The Hobbs Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week!
The Hobbs Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week!(KCBD Photo)
By Zach Fox
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - The Hobbs Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week! The Eagles began the 2023 season Friday at Clovis for the annual “The Rebel” game.

Hobbs entering the season as the No. 6 team in 6A and they showed it on the road in Clovis, NM. The Eagles soared to a 41-13 win to hoist “The Rebel” trophy for the third year in a row!

Head Coach Ken Stevens is more than pleased with his team’s performance, but knows the season is lengthy and is ready for another long and successful season.

The Eagles will play at Artesia on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigators are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at 29th Drive and Slide...
1 seriously injured after collision with sign at 29th Dr. & Slide Rd.
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 18
Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Freedom Act Lubbock collecting signatures to decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

The Estacado Matadors went 7-5 last season in their first year under Head Coach William Blaylock.
Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors
Coming off a sensational 10-2 season, the Seminole Indians look to keep things going under Head...
Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians
Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors
Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians