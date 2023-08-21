Community Coverage Tour
Low storm chances tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be hot with high temperatures near 101°. It will be sunny with northeast winds in the morning around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon winds will turn east and they will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday evening there will be an extremely slight chance for widespread showers on the Texas/New Mexico state line. We are not expecting much, if anything at all, from this activity. In the evening east winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. After midnight we will have mostly clear skies with wind speeds dying down to 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

If we do see any type of moisture we are not expecting these showers to be severe.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

The good news about this week is we are not expecting triple digits every day. After Monday the next day for triple digits won’t be until Saturday. There is not much moisture in this forecast either.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

