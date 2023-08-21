Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Javier Guerra, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, between 2017 and 2018, law enforcement officers seized 10 kilograms of cocaine and $1,664,620 in U.S. currency from drug traffickers. An investigation into the drug trafficking revealed the drugs were being imported from Mexico and transported from the Rio Grande Valley to St. Louis, Missouri; Danville, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Fort Meyers, Florida; and other areas. The investigation also revealed Mark Calzadias, Michael Calzadias, and Thomas Calzadias were the main sources of supply. It was determined that Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area. Those shipments contained from seven to 15 kilograms of cocaine each, with Guerra paying approximately $30,000 for each kilogram. Guerra maintained a storage unit in Lubbock where he kept the cocaine until distribution.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Dallas and Lubbock and the Texas Department of Public Safety. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ernest Gonzalez.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the East District of Texas.