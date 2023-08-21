Lubbock police investigating death near 46th and Boston Ave.
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit are currently investigating a death in the 2700 block of 46th Street.
Officers were called to the scene at 10:37 a.m.
Details are limited at this time and police will provide updates as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.