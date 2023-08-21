Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock police investigating death near 46th and Boston Ave.

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Metro Unit are currently investigating a death in the 2700 block of 46th Street.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:37 a.m.

Details are limited at this time and police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

