Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating the deaths of a Lubbock woman and two children.

LPD officers were called to the 2700 block of 46th Street at 10:37 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl all dead within the home. Police stated the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators stated the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim. The property manager then called police.

The two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Lubbock police stated this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

