Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide

By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating the deaths of a Lubbock woman and two children.

LPD officers were called to the 2700 block of 46th Street at 10:37 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl all dead within the home. Police stated the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators stated the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim. The property manager then called police.

The two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Lubbock police stated this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Scurry County on Sunday morning.
DPS identifies Port Arthur man killed in Scurry County crash
Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

Latest News

Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested
Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking
Keep Levelland Beautiful
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives Governor’s Community Achievement Award
Police investigating death in Central Lubbock