Monday morning top stories: Dog killed in early Sunday morning house fire

Man killed in Scurry County rollover

A Port Arthur man is dead after a rollover Sunday morning near Snyder

DPS troopers say 24-year-old Johnny Hernandez went off the road on a curve causing his car to roll into a field

Dog killed in early Sunday morning house fire

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a duplex early Sunday morning near 23rd and Ave. U

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire with no injuries, but LFR says a dog was killed

Biden to visit Hawaii wildfire victims

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Hawaii today to see the damage caused by the wildfires on the island of Maui

The fires killed at least 114 people and more than 1,000 others are still missing

