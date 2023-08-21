Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors went 7-5 last season in their first year under Head Coach William Blaylock.

With great leadership, this Matadors Squad wants to put their name up with the great Estacado teams of the past.

They would love to win District and make a playoff run. Coach Blaylock has told the team the State Championship is December 15th at 11am. Where will you guys be?

They hope it’s at Cowboys Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.