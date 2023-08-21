Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors went 7-5 last season in their first year under Head Coach William Blaylock.

With great leadership, this Matadors Squad wants to put their name up with the great Estacado teams of the past.

They would love to win District and make a playoff run. Coach Blaylock has told the team the State Championship is December 15th at 11am. Where will you guys be?

They hope it’s at Cowboys Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigators are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at 29th Drive and Slide...
1 seriously injured after collision with sign at 29th Dr. & Slide Rd.
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
1 seriously injured, hit by vehicle while riding bicycle at 62nd & Frankford
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Aug. 18
Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Freedom Act Lubbock collecting signatures to decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

Coming off a sensational 10-2 season, the Seminole Indians look to keep things going under Head...
Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians
Pigskin Preview: Estacado Matadors
Pigskin Preview: Seminole Indians
Head Coach Lyle Leong
Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos