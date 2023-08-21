Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Liberty Patriots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a brand new High School, the Lubbock Cooper Liberty Patriots are the new kids on the block.

They only have Freshman & Sophomores this year so they will play Freshman and JV football, but will play varsity in all other sports.

Next year Liberty will add Juniors and in 2025 Seniors will join for a full class.

Head Football Coach Joe Sexton has built the program from the ground up.

When they started, they didn’t even have any footballs.

Lubbock Cooper Liberty will play an outlaw schedule for football while other sports will be in Class 3A.

The Patriots expect to move to 4A and 5A as they add Juniors and then Seniors.

With a top notch coaching staff, the Patriots expect to build a solid athletic program.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.