Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Showers, storms off to the west this evening

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon widespread showers and storms are active off to the west. As of 3:50 p.m., none of these storms were severe. This activity is expected to end late this evening or before midnight.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. East winds will be breezy this evening around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. After midnight wind speeds will die down to around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, while afternoon winds will come from the east at around 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday’s high temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s! Triple digits may make another appearance Friday and Saturday, right at 100°. Sunday evening storm chances will return to the area. Cooler temperatures, showers, and storms are expected on Monday with highs in the mid-90s and storm chances expected to be widespread.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Scurry County on Sunday morning.
DPS identifies Port Arthur man killed in Scurry County crash
46th and Boston
Lubbock woman, two children found dead in home near 46th and Boston Ave.
Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

Latest News

Highs Today
Very Slight Rain Chances
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Aug. 21
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Aug. 21
Daybreak Today Weather- Monday, Aug. 21