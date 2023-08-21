Community Coverage Tour
Time to buy tickets for Ag Women Connect Gala, happening Oct. 6 in Slaton

Venessa Wood, creator of AG Women Connect.
Venessa Wood, creator of AG Women Connect.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - It is now time to buy tickets to attend or sponsor a table at the first ever Ag Women Connect Gala.

You can buy tickets or find more information here: https://agwomenconnect.com/

The organization, Ag Women Connect, was founded to recognize and shine a light on women in agriculture across the nation and provide them with resources.

There will be auctions, food from local farmers and live music.

Proceeds will go toward supporting women and children in the ag industry.

The gala is Oct. 6 at the Tin Top Gin on West Dawson Street and North 8th Street in Slaton.

KCBD News at 10