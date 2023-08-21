Time to buy tickets for Ag Women Connect Gala, happening Oct. 6 in Slaton

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - It is now time to buy tickets to attend or sponsor a table at the first ever Ag Women Connect Gala.

You can buy tickets or find more information here: https://agwomenconnect.com/

The organization, Ag Women Connect, was founded to recognize and shine a light on women in agriculture across the nation and provide them with resources.

There will be auctions, food from local farmers and live music.

Proceeds will go toward supporting women and children in the ag industry.

The gala is Oct. 6 at the Tin Top Gin on West Dawson Street and North 8th Street in Slaton.

