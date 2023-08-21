TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection. Police say three people suffered minor injuries and one person is moderately injured.

Drivers should seek alternate routes of travel while crews work to clear the scene.

