Clovis man to serve 17 years in prison for drug charge, attempting to escape from jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will serve 17 years in prison on a drug charge and attempting to escape from jail.

On Monday, 27-year-old Tevyn Driever was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Sep. 28 of 2022, Clovis Police Department were told that Driever had cut off his ankle monitor which was found in a trash can near 7th and Hull.

Police and the Adult Probation and Parole Office found him near Tennessee Street.

Police served a search warrant on the car Driever was found in and discovered distribution amounts of fentanyl.

A search warrant was also executed on Driever’s phone, which had messages where he was offering to sell fentanyl, officials said.

The nine years of prison will run consecutively to the eight year sentence he is currently serving for tampering with evidence related to an attempted jail escape.

