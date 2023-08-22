Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Clovis man to serve 17 years in prison for drug charge, attempting to escape from jail

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will serve 17 years in prison on a drug charge and attempting to escape from jail.

On Monday, 27-year-old Tevyn Driever was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Sep. 28 of 2022, Clovis Police Department were told that Driever had cut off his ankle monitor which was found in a trash can near 7th and Hull.

Police and the Adult Probation and Parole Office found him near Tennessee Street.

Police served a search warrant on the car Driever was found in and discovered distribution amounts of fentanyl.

A search warrant was also executed on Driever’s phone, which had messages where he was offering to sell fentanyl, officials said.

The nine years of prison will run consecutively to the eight year sentence he is currently serving for tampering with evidence related to an attempted jail escape.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46th and Boston
Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide
Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested
Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide
Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking
Head Football Coach Joe Sexton
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Liberty Patriots

Latest News

Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Tropical storm Harold headed towards Texas coast
Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.
Trial set to begin for Lubbock man charged with deadly 2021 drive-by shooting