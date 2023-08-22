Lubbock Live Festival at Two Docs Saturday, Aug. 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for the third annual Lubbock Live Festival on August 26th, 2023!

Make sure to get your tickets for our 3rd annual Together Fundraiser on our website! The concert will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse at 511 Ave. K

LSO Musicians and Marco’s Crew will be playing solo sets and then come together to play side by side. You won’t want to miss it!

After the concert, ticket holders are invited to the Lubbock Symphony courtyard for our Arts Afterparty where we will serve FREE wine from Llano Estacado and FREE beer from Two Docs Brewing Co., along with hors d’oeuvres from Taste Buds. There will be music by Joy Harris and a dance performance by Flatlands Dance Theatre. We will also host local artist, Rachel G Photography, in the conference room of the LSO!

We are bringing the arts together to fundraise for Lubbock Live! Our goal this year is to raise $7,500 from this event. We look forward to seeing you there!

Presale tickets are available for $35 on lubbocklivefestival.com under the tickets tab before July 10th and $50 afterwards.

