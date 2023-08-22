Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview finished up 3-7 last year, but they hope the view is better in 2023.

Johnathon Haddock Is excited about his 4th year leading the Bulldogs and he expects a breakout.

Eight offensive and six defensive starters are back. The Bulldogs are big and strong and ready to prove what Plainview football is all about.

Growth has been happening in the program and they hope it leads to their first playoff birth since 2016.

