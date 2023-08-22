Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview finished up 3-7 last year, but they hope the view is better in 2023.

Johnathon Haddock Is excited about his 4th year leading the Bulldogs and he expects a breakout.

Eight offensive and six defensive starters are back. The Bulldogs are big and strong and ready to prove what Plainview football is all about.

Growth has been happening in the program and they hope it leads to their first playoff birth since 2016.

