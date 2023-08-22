Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.(City of Perkins)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS, Okla. (Gray News) – A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after police said she was drunk in the classroom on the first day of school.

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.

Coates is a third-grade teacher at Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School.

Police said school administrators contacted the school resource officer in reference to a “possibly intoxicated” teacher.

When the officer met with Coates, he confirmed the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Coates’ breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Police body camera footage published by KFOR reportedly shows Coates admitting to police she drank wine on the way to school that morning.

According to the Perkins-Tyron Public Schools calendar, the incident happened on the first day of school.

Coates was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on a public intoxication charge. She has since been released.

Perkins is located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46th and Boston
Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide
Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested
Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide
Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS

Latest News

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan