Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a train collision involving a truck near FM 179 and FM 2641, between Wolfforth and Shallowater Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the crash just after noon. DPS says there were no injuries sustained in the crash.

According to DPS, the driver of the truck was traveling southbound and failed to yield the right-of-way at the crossing where it collided with the train.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

