Trial set to begin for Lubbock man charged with deadly 2021 drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.

Tazmin Paul is accused killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021.

Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Ave. U. Investigators say Paul shot Salazar from the passenger side of a car and the driver sped off. Police arrested Paul the next day.

The suspected driver, 26-year-old Jesus Tijerina, surrendered at the Texas-Mexico border more than a month later. He is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

If Paul is convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

