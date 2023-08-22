Community Coverage Tour
Trial set to begin for Lubbock man charged with deadly 2021 drive-by shooting

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.

Tazmin Paul is accused killing 39-year-old Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021.

Police found Salazar’s body at the intersection of 16th and Ave. U. Investigators say Paul shot Salazar from the passenger side of a car and the driver sped off. Police arrested Paul the next day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar

The suspected driver, 26-year-old Jesus Tijerina, surrendered at the Texas-Mexico border more than a month later. He is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

If Paul is convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

