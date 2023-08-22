Tuesday morning top stories: Tropical storm Harold headed towards Texas coast
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Tazmin Paul murder trial begins
- Tazmin Paul is accused of killing Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021
- If convicted, Paul could face up to life in prison
- Previous coverage here: Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border
Rail Park facilities ordered to abate beetles
- The City of Levelland ordered three businesses in the Industrial Rail Park to get rid of the red flour beetles in their facilities
- Testing last week found the beetles in all three facilities
- Read more here: Levelland industrial facilities to abate red flour beetles or face daily fines
Tropical storm Harold expected to make landfall
- Tropical storm Harold is barreling towards the coast of South Texas
- Some areas could receive up to seven inches of rain through tomorrow
- Get the latest updates here: Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
