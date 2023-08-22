Tuesday morning top stories: Tropical storm Harold headed towards Texas coast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Tazmin Paul murder trial begins

Tazmin Paul is accused of killing Seattle Salazar during a drive-by shooting in August of 2021

If convicted, Paul could face up to life in prison

Previous coverage here: Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border

Rail Park facilities ordered to abate beetles

The City of Levelland ordered three businesses in the Industrial Rail Park to get rid of the red flour beetles in their facilities

Testing last week found the beetles in all three facilities

Read more here: Levelland industrial facilities to abate red flour beetles or face daily fines

Tropical storm Harold expected to make landfall

Tropical storm Harold is barreling towards the coast of South Texas

Some areas could receive up to seven inches of rain through tomorrow

Get the latest updates here: Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast

