Big Spring man arrested in connection with Tahoka murder

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Big Spring man has been arrested in connection with a body found in Tahoka earlier this month.

On Aug. 5 around 1:30 p.m., Tahoka police responded to reports of a body on U.S. 87. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 50-year-old Claudia Gail Davis, dead in the road.

Police stated officers on scene did not recognize the woman and determined she was not from the area. The Texas Rangers then joined the investigation.

After completing an autopsy, authorities determined Davis had been murdered, according to a release.

Investigators with the Tahoka Police Department and the Texas Rangers spoke with individuals in Big Spring and identified 25-year-old Frank Andrew Montemayor as a suspect in Davis’ murder.

Montemayor was arrested by Big Spring police on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. He was later charged with murder.

“When you have a heinous crime occur, it takes an effort from several law enforcement agencies to give the victim justice and the family closure,” Tahoka Police Chief Jeff Parker stated in a press release.

In addition to Tahoka police, the Texas Rangers Company C, Texas Rangers Company E, Big Spring Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the investigation of this case.

