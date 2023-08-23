Community Coverage Tour
Cats Playhouse presents ‘Pecos Bill & Slue Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Dan Gang’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CATS Playhouse presents this year’s melodrama ‘Pecos Bill and Slue-Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Dan Gang’.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show times starting at 7:30 p.m. CATS Playhouse is located at 2257 34th Street.

Buy tickets here at https://catsplayhouse.ludus.com/index.php

Show times & dates:

  • Friday, August 25 @7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 27 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 1 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 @ 2:30 p.m.

Get on the wagon rollin’ West with this rip-roarin’ tall tale. It’s the saga of Pecos Bill, who was raised by coyotes, and Slue-Foot Sue, who likes to ride down the Rio Grande River on a catfish. They come to the dusty town of Prairie Dog to aid Granny, who is being threatened by Dirty Dan and his gang, bandits who quiver and shake whenever there’s mention of soap and water. They hatch a plan to do Granny out of an unexpected fortune in gold. All manner of wild complications follow. But above all else is the legend of Pecos Bill and Slue-Foot Sue, two young people who most folks just naturally think are a ‘mite peculiar.’Written by Tim Kelly, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc.

