Gun confiscated from student at Monterey High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD authorities reportedly found a student with a gun on the Monterey High School campus.

Another student alerted the school’s administrations Wednesday morning, according to a release from Lubbock ISD. The weapon was found and taken from the student “without incident.”

No threats to the school were reported.

Lubbock ISD released the following statement on the incident:

Campus administrators received a report of a gun at Monterey High School this morning after a student reported the violation to an administrator. After a thorough investigation, the weapon was confiscated without incident and secured by Lubbock ISD Police. Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the violator.

Although no threats were made, Lubbock ISD has a zero tolerance policy for any type of weapon on school grounds. The partnership we have with our parents and guardians is important, and we provide communication about all safety and security issues to keep them informed about events on their child’s campus. We also encourage families to talk about the importance of telling an adult if something out of the ordinary is seen or heard, and the severity of action that will be taken against anyone who violates district policy concerning weapons on campus.

