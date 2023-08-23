Lubbock city council votes against rezoning in South Overton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents spoke before the city council on Tuesday night, making their opinions known regarding a zoning change that would open the door for a new apartment complex in the South Overton neighborhood.

Testimony from the public lasted more than three hours, but the council voted against the zoning change 4-3. The historic part of Lubbock will remain unchanged for now.

District 1 Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia represents that part of the city. She said the city should focus on the people of that neighborhood, not the developers who want to change it.

“This is not parallel with the needs of the residents of this neighborhood,” Martinez-Garcia said. “Again, thank you for your time, but I will be voting against.”

District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Wilson stood firmly on the opposing side of the argument. Wilson stated the city should be trying to attract more developers.

“We want developers to come to our city,” Wilson said. “I cannot say that enough. If we turn them away, nobody will come here, and just like someone else said, if you’re not growing, you’re dying, and we do not want to see that around one of the best universities in Texas.”

Mayor Tray Payne echoed that opinion, saying approval of the project would be good, not just for the South Overton neighborhood, but the city of Lubbock as a whole.

“So, I’m for it. I think the investment in our sewage system and everything else that will happen is good for Lubbock and the neighborhood,” Payne said. “I would ask that the people consider those things.”

District 6 representative Latrelle Joy opposed the idea, saying she believes approval of the zoning change would fall outside of the principles of our city.

“The deciding factor is does it follow our code and our planning principles,” Joy asked. “In my opinion, it does not adhere to those.”

David Pierce, the man behind that student housing project, said the council’s decision votes against growth that would benefit all of Lubbock and Texas tech.

He says he is not giving up on the idea, and will announce more plans for potential student housing near Texas Tech in the future.

