Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 3-7 season, the Coronado Mustangs want to bring attitude and do things right.

The Mustangs bring back some key guys especially on the defensive side.

Coronado will be tough and physical through a competitive schedule.

The Goals are the same: DPS District Champs, In Playoffs, Opportunity to go to State.

Coronado opens the season at Frenship Friday.

