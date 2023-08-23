Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 3-7 season, the Coronado Mustangs want to bring attitude and do things right.

The Mustangs bring back some key guys especially on the defensive side.

Coronado will be tough and physical through a competitive schedule.

The Goals are the same: DPS District Champs, In Playoffs, Opportunity to go to State.

Coronado opens the season at Frenship Friday.

