Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 3-7 season, the Coronado Mustangs want to bring attitude and do things right.
The Mustangs bring back some key guys especially on the defensive side.
Coronado will be tough and physical through a competitive schedule.
The Goals are the same: DPS District Champs, In Playoffs, Opportunity to go to State.
Coronado opens the season at Frenship Friday.
