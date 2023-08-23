Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 2-8 season, the Lubbock High Westerners are looking to improve on their second season under Head Coach Juan Rodriguez.

Lubbock High has great senior leadership. They will be high tempo on offense and have key returners on defense.

The Westerners would like to make a playoff spot and do not think it is out of reach.

They look to get better each week and fix the little things to try to get in the postseason.

Lubbock High visits El Paso Socorro Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.