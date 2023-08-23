Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 2-8 season, the Lubbock High Westerners are looking to improve on their second season under Head Coach Juan Rodriguez.

Lubbock High has great senior leadership. They will be high tempo on offense and have key returners on defense.

The Westerners would like to make a playoff spot and do not think it is out of reach.

They look to get better each week and fix the little things to try to get in the postseason.

Lubbock High visits El Paso Socorro Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46th and Boston
Lubbock woman, two children found dead near 46th and Boston in apparent murder-suicide
Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested
Due to a crash, the intersection at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd. is closed to all traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Loop & Slide
Guerra often ordered two shipments of cocaine per month for distribution in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS
Train collides with truck near Shallowater, according to DPS

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Head Football Coach Joe Sexton
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Liberty Patriots