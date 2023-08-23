Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Monterey Plainsmen look for big improvement in 2023 as they enter their second season under Judd Thrash.

The Plainsmen have worked hard during the off-season. They are focused on doing things to improve.

They want to be tough, physical and play as hard as they can.

The Plainsmen will pursue the playoffs.

Monterey opens the season facing Odessa.

