September is ‘Feed Seniors Now’ month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged to be drop-off locations and hold their own food drives to support this project. Feed Seniors Now™ helps local seniors and raises awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent.

