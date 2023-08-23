Community Coverage Tour
Slightly cooler today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the dome of high pressure shifts east a bit, temps cool today and tomorrow, before repositioning us back to upper 90s approaching the weekend.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Across the area, a few degrees cooler, with even a few upper 80s in the SW thanks to some thick cloud cover from former Tropical Storm Harold’s leftovers, which also bring chances for showers in the SW corner of Lea county throughout the morning and afternoon.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(KCBD)

By the afternoon, much of the cloud cover has dissipated. Temps stay cooler tomorrow, but work back to the upper 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A cooling boundary brings slight rain chances Sunday through Tuesday, and drops highs to the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

