US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on island in the Bahamas

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the...
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the Coast Guard's rescue on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, of a 64-year-old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas until being rescued. Aircrews spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - A 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas before the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a flare he fired and rescued him, the Coast Guard said.

The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man, who told them about his ordeal, the agency said in a news release. The Coast Guard cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal. He is in good health, the release said.

Aerial photos released Tuesday by the Coast Guard show that the man, whose name wasn’t released, had etched the letters “SOS” in the island’s sandy beach.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. “This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

___

This story was corrected to correct that the man was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter, not the aircrew that first spotted him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

