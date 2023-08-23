Community Coverage Tour
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal

Police arrest mother of special needs man

  • Midland police arrested the mother of a non-verbal man found wandering the streets back in January
  • Investigators say Charlotte Pegues continued to collect disability checks for Cordarius Pegues even after he left
  • New details here: Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy

Harold weakens to depression across Southwest Texas

