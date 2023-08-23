Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal
Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal
- Supporters of the project said it would be good for the neighborhood and the city
- But, critics said it did not meet the needs of residents
- Full story here: Lubbock city council votes against rezoning in South Overton
Police arrest mother of special needs man
- Midland police arrested the mother of a non-verbal man found wandering the streets back in January
- Investigators say Charlotte Pegues continued to collect disability checks for Cordarius Pegues even after he left
- New details here: Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Harold weakens to depression across Southwest Texas
- The storm is expected to dump up to six inches of rain in parts of Texas and Mexico
- Flash flooding is also a threat
- Read more here: Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures
