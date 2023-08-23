Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock city council rejects South Overton student housing proposal

Supporters of the project said it would be good for the neighborhood and the city

But, critics said it did not meet the needs of residents

Full story here: Lubbock city council votes against rezoning in South Overton

Police arrest mother of special needs man

Midland police arrested the mother of a non-verbal man found wandering the streets back in January

Investigators say Charlotte Pegues continued to collect disability checks for Cordarius Pegues even after he left

New details here: Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy

Harold weakens to depression across Southwest Texas

The storm is expected to dump up to six inches of rain in parts of Texas and Mexico

Flash flooding is also a threat

Read more here: Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures

