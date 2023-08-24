Community Coverage Tour
1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center

Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured near the Reese Technology Center.
Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured near the Reese Technology Center.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured near the Reese Technology Center.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 4th Street and Inler Ave.

One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries and a fourth person suffered moderate injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

