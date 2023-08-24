1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured near the Reese Technology Center.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 4th Street and Inler Ave.
One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries and a fourth person suffered moderate injuries.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
