1 seriously injured, 3 others hurt in overnight crash near Reese Technology Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash that left one person seriously injured near the Reese Technology Center.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 4th Street and Inler Ave.

One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries and a fourth person suffered moderate injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

