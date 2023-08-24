Countdown to Kickoff: West Texas Comanches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s the night before the first high school football games in Texas and the West Texas Comanches are ready to get rolling.

The team will be under new leadership with head coach Jeff Smith stepping in for his first year.

The players and Smith already feel it’s been a perfect fit.

“A lot of the seniors like us we were a little bit nervous getting a new head coach in our last year, but it’s been really great.” Senior WR/LB Cade Hamby said of the change. “Football, it’s a family sport. It’s not what you think about coming into it.”

Smith is stepping into the role while already having some familiarity with the program.

“I left here in 2017, so most of these guys were in elementary and I probably had some of them in my elementary P.E. classes.” Smith said. “I’m getting to kind of rekindle some of those relationships I had with them when they were younger. They’ve taken me in and so far, that’s been the best part of it.”

The Comanches will be competing in one of the toughest districts in the state.

The final three weeks will prove to be one of the most challenging three week stretches that any team in the state will face this season.

The team will close out the regular season with back-to-back-to-back matchups against Panhandle, Farwell, and Startford. The top three seeds in the district from last year.

The Comanches are simply focused on getting better each day, and are more concerned with internal improvement than the outside factors out of their control.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.