Covenant Health to host Change Starts Here Community Block Party
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Don’t miss our first ever Community Block Party, hosted by Covenant Health and Women of the 100! This Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Sommerville Center, join us for a day of wellness and nutrition. At this event, part of our Change Starts Here series, we are offering an array of health resources, including A1C & blood pressure checks, nutrition education, free food for you and your family, and more. We hope to see you there!
