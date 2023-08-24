Community Coverage Tour
Covenant Health to host Change Starts Here Community Block Party

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Don’t miss our first ever Community Block Party, hosted by Covenant Health and Women of the 100! This Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Sommerville Center, join us for a day of wellness and nutrition. At this event, part of our Change Starts Here series, we are offering an array of health resources, including A1C & blood pressure checks, nutrition education, free food for you and your family, and more. We hope to see you there!

Join Covenant Health for its first ever Community Block Party Saturday, Aug. 26 as the Parkway...
Join Covenant Health for its first ever Community Block Party Saturday, Aug. 26 as the Parkway Sommerville Center.(Covenant Health)

