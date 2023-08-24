‘Know before you buy’: Advice for homebuyers from the High Plains Water Conservation District

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the population of Lubbock County grows, more people are buying up land and building homes outside the city limits, but buyer beware, some of those plots of land may be missing a vital resource.

Jason Coleman with the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District says many buyers spend their time worried about what’s above ground and forget to research what’s beneath.

“We try to promote the idea that you should know, before you buy, what the water conditions are there on that particular property,” Coleman said.

The water district is promoting that idea through education.

Coleman says it’s about researching what’s underground before buying what’s on top.

“1,500 square feet, 2,000 square feet, whatever it may be, so many bedrooms so many bathrooms people are accustomed to quantifying those things in their mind,” Coleman said. “What we’d like to try to do is get to the point that people can quantify the amount of water their buying too. The good news is we have a number of resources to help people with that.”

The district’s website has all the charts and numbers you might need to be sure the water continues to flow, including an interactive map.

“You can come to a resource like this map and click on this and it will give you an estimate of the amount of saturated thickness or ground water that’s in place below that property,” Coleman said.

Those numbers allow potential buyers to calculate how much water is available compared to how much they’ll use in a given year.

“Using those kinds of estimates, we can really help people make informed decisions about purchasing,” Coleman said.

Those figures can get tricky for some. That’s why the district is making itself available to answer questions and walk home buyers through the process.

“We’re happy to sit down and go through an example of how to do this,” Coleman said.

Skipping the process could have home buyers hauling water soon after their big purchase

So running the numbers is crucial, important enough that a new law is set to go into effect in January of 2024.

Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar says that law will require developers to ensure adequate groundwater is available for any subdivision that’s constructed.

“That will help protect the buyers,” Kovar said.

Research with the help of resources provided by the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District can save a lot of time and a lot of money.

“Verify the issue before you buy,” Kovar said. “There’s just small things you want to do before you spend $50,000 to $100,000 on a lot out in the county.”

